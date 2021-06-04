Economy & Business

G-7 Tax Deal 'In Sight': France, Germany, Italy, Spain

By AFP
June 04, 2021 03:57 AM
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, meets with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro…
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, meets with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, in London, June 3, 2021, for a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-7 Finance Ministers meeting on Friday.

LONDON - A G-7 deal on a minimum corporate tax rate is "within sight," finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy and Spain said Friday before a meeting of the world's richest nations.

"We have a chance to get multinational businesses to pay their fair share," France's Bruno Le Maire, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Daniele Franco and Spain's Nadia Calvino said in The Guardian newspaper.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak starts a two-day meeting on Friday with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, before a leader summit next week including U.S. President Joe Biden.

The spotlight is on ambitious plans for a minimum level of corporate tax, as global powers seek to make multinationals pay their way.

"For more than four years, France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been working together to create an international tax system fit for the 21st century," the four ministers wrote in a joint opinion piece.

"It is a saga of many twists and turns. Now it's time to come to an agreement."

Biden is calling a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15% in negotiations with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and G-20.

"The new US proposal on minimal taxation is an important step in the direction of the proposal initially floated by our countries and taken over by the OECD," the four ministers added.

"The commitment to a minimum effective tax rate of at least 15% is a promising start."

Related Stories

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a speech on the COVID-19 vaccine programme at the Jenner institute in Oxford,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
G-7 Health Ministers to Meet on Vaccine Sharing 
Summit will also cover efforts to better react to global health threats 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 07:41 AM
This photograph shows soldiers of the Eight-Nation Alliance in 1900, left-to-right: Britain, United States, Australian, British India, Germany, France, Austria-Hungary, Italy and Japan. (rarehistoricalphotos.com/VOA)
VOA News on China
China’s Media Uses Computer-Generated Photo to Liken G-7 to 19th Century Foes   
Image inflames anger against United States and other Western democracies as Beijing positions itself as a global leader in run-up to Chinese Communist Party centennial  
Default Author Profile
By Yang Ming
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 02:16 AM
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell leaves the G7 foreign ministers meeting at…
East Asia Pacific
G-7 Countries Back Taiwan's Observer Status in World Health Assembly
It is the first time that the G-7, as a group, has come out in support of Taiwan's inclusion in the assembly
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 05:55 PM
G7 foreign ministers meet in London
Europe
 G-7 Ministers Discuss COVID Vaccines, Climate Change
Foreign ministers of world’s wealthiest democracies are meeting ahead of a summit of the group’s heads of state next month 
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 04:55 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP