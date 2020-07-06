Economy & Business

Global Markets Begin Week in Positive Territory

By VOA News
July 06, 2020 05:19 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, July 6, 2020.

Global markets are surging Monday as investors shrug off a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases in the United States. 

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed out its trading day earning 1.8%.  The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was soaring at just over 4% in late afternoon trading, while Shanghai’s Composite index had gained a staggering 5%.  The KOSPI index in Seoul was 1.6% higher and Taiwan’s TSEC was up 1.7%. 

Sydney’s S&P/ASX lost 0.6%, keeping the region from completing a clean sweep.  Mumbai’s Sensex index was up 1.6% in late afternoon trading. 

Europe is also beginning the week on a good note.  London’s FTSE index was up 2.3%, Paris’s CAC-40 was just over 2% higher, and Frankfurt’s DAX index was 2.2% higher. 

In oil markets, U.S. crude is selling at $40.94 per barrel, up 0.7%, while the international benchmark, Brent crude, is selling at $43.52 per barrel, up 0.8%.   

And all three major U.S. markets are trending upward hours before Wall Street returns to action after a three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.  

