Economy & Business

IMF Cuts 2019 Latin America Growth Estimate by More Than Half

By Reuters
July 23, 2019 09:56 AM
A food vendor tells shoppers he can't accept their debit cards, the most common form of payment due to inflation, during an electricity blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Power and communications outages continue to hit…
FILE - A food vendor tells shoppers he can't accept their debit cards, the most common form of payment due to inflation, during an electricity blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10, 2019.

NEW YORK - The IMF on Tuesday slashed its economic growth expectation for Latin America in 2019 by more than half compared with estimates from just three months ago, citing its downgrades to growth in both Brazil and Mexico, the region's largest economies.

Latin America's economic output is now expected to grow 0.6% this year, down from an expected 1.4% growth in the International Monetary Fund's outlook from April.

Globally, the IMF expects GDP to grow 3.2% this year, or about 0.1% below their previous estimate.

Brazil's 2019 growth estimate was cut to 0.8% from 2.1% in April, while Mexico's fell to 0.9% from 1.6%.

The sharp cut to Brazil, by far Latin America's largest economy, stems mainly from uncertainty over the future of legislation including a key pension overhaul. An initial vote cleared the lower house of Congress earlier this month, but full passage is still pending.

The initial vote, however, helped snap a run of 20 consecutive weeks of growth forecast downgrades by Brazilian economists in a central bank survey.

Mexico, on the other hand, faces an increasingly tough environment as investors continue to lose confidence in the policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and as industrial output slides.

The IMF report also mentioned expectations for a slightly deeper-than-expected recession in Argentina in 2019 and a slower recovery in 2020.

Venezuela's expected 35% contraction this year would bring the economic collapse of the oil-producing country to about 63% from 2015 levels, the data show.

Latin America's growth estimate for 2020 was cut to 2.3% from 2.4%, the IMF said.
 

 

Related Stories

FILE - The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Oct. 9, 2016.
Economy & Business
IMF Sees Weaker Global Economy But Upgrades US Forecast
IMF says it expects the global economy to expand by a 'sluggish' 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and from the 3.3% growth it forecast for this year back in April
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 23, 2019
People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 22, 2019. The lights went out across much of Venezuela Monday, reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago as the government once…
The Americas
Much of Venezuela in the Dark Again After Massive Blackout
Situation reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago as the government once again accused opponents of sabotaging the nation's hydroelectric power system
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 23, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during the session of the Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, July 2, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela Creditors Push Back on Guaido's Debt Restructuring Plan
Creditors urge a 'fair and effective' framework for talks and improved communications with investors holding defaulted bonds
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters