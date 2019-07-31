Indian Coffee House Magnate Found Dead

Indian coffee house magnate V.G. Siddhartha was found dead after being reported missing for almost two days.

On Wednesday, fisherman discovered a body in a river near the city of Mangalore, and police confirmed it was Siddhartha. Authorities have not made public the cause of death.

The 60-year-old Siddhartha was the founder of the large Indian coffee shop chain "Cafe Coffee Day."

Coffee Day, the chain's parent company, expressed condolences on Wednesday, praising his "matchless energy, vision and business acumen."

Siddhartha was reported missing by his driver on Monday near a bridge. After being missing for two hours, the driver alerted law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Coffee Day Enterprises provided a letter allegedly written by Siddhartha to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In the letter, which was written to the board of Coffee Day Enterprises and dated July 27, the business leader expressed regret over his past business decisions.

"I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts," the letter read. "I fought for a long time but today I gave up."

The letter also accused lenders of harassment and putting pressure on the company, leading to a "liquidity crunch."

The letter's writer took sole responsibility for the company's financial situation, writing "I am solely responsible for all mistakes ... the law should hold me and only me accountable."

In recent years, Siddhartha and his company have faced pressure from regulators about financial activity. In 2017, his home and office were raided by tax authorities on allegations of illegal income.

"My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody ... I hope some day you will understand, forgive and pardon me," the letter read.

Siddhartha is survived by his wife and two sons.