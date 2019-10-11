Economy & Business

Nike Closing Oregon Project in Wake of Salazar Ban

By Associated Press
October 11, 2019 11:49 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, track coach Alberto Salazar watches a training session for the upcoming World…
FILE - Track coach Alberto Salazar watches a training session at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2015.

BEAVERTON, OREGON - Nike says it is closing its Oregon Project track and field program following Alberto Salazar's four-year ban.

Nike says "uninformed innuendo and unsubstantiated assertions has become an unfair burden for current OP athletes. That is exactly counter to the purpose of the team. We have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project to allow the athletes to focus on their training and competition needs."

Salazar was banned last week for possessing and trafficking testosterone while coaching top runners at the Nike Oregon Project, an elite training program bankrolled by the company that was launched in 2001.

Salazar is appealing against the decision.

Nike says "we will help all of our athletes in this transition as they choose the coaching set up that is right for them. We will continue to support Alberto in his appeal."
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press