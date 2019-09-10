Economy & Business

Republican Governor to Sign Law Banning Oil, Gas Drilling

By Associated Press
September 10, 2019 10:00 AM
FILE - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu speaks in Manchester, N.H., March 22, 2018.
RYE, N.H. - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to sign a bill to bar oil and gas drilling from the state's coastal waters.

Sununu, a Republican, has opposed a Trump administration proposal to expand offshore drilling in the area.

The administration has proposed expanding oil and gas development nationwide to make the U.S. energy independent.

Governors and lawmakers from both Republican- and Democratic-led states have fought the plan.  A federal judge ruled earlier this year that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority when he ordered that the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic be opened to oil and gas development.

Sununu is signing the bill Tuesday in Rye.

