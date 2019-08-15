Economy & Business

Trump Says US Moving Rapidly Towards Trade Deal with Britain

By Reuters
August 15, 2019 06:38 PM
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, en route to a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019, en route to a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Britain were moving rapidly towards a deal on trade that would be "fantastic and big."

"I think we'll make a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK," Trump told reporters before departing for a political rally in New Hampshire. "That's moving along rapidly."

He said he had talked to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and would be speaking with him again. "He and I are very much aligned," Trump said.

The two countries are discussing a partial accord that could take effect on Nov. 1, the day after Britain is due to leave the European Union, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

Officials from the two nations have discussed the possibility of a temporary agreement covering all sectors. Such a deal could last for something like six months, the official told reporters.

Supporters of Britain's exit from the EU are hoping for a wide-ranging deal with the United States that could help cushion the nation from any disruption to trade with European neighbors.

