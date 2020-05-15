Economy & Business

US financial system came under severe strain in March, Fed says

By Associated Press
May 15, 2020 08:29 PM
FILE - A homeless panhandler checks his bucket for money along Wall Street where much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020, in New York City.

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve said Friday that parts of the U.S. financial system came under severe strain in March as a global pandemic was shutting down much of the economy.

It said quick action by the central bank helped alleviate many of the stresses but cautioned that further shocks to the financial system could occur depending on the course of the virus and the amount of damage it does to the U.S. economy.

The Fed's assessment of the virus' impact on the financial system came in a twice-a-year "Financial Stability Report" that the central bank issues to assess vulnerabilities in the financial system.

The report said that asset prices such as stocks and bonds have been volatile and could show further declines depending on the course of the virus.

"Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic fallout prove more adverse or financial system strains emerge," the Fed said. 

 

