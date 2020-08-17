100th Anniversary of US Women’s Voting Rights
August 17, 2020 02:15 AM
One hundred years ago in August, U.S. women were granted the right to vote through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment was introduced to Congress in 1878 and took more than 40 years to be passed and ratified by three-quarters of the states. VOA’S Deborah Block looks at the history of the women’s suffrage movement and women’s equality today.
Produced by: Deborah Block, Kim Weeks