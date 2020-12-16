14 sentenced in France for 2015 attacks
December 16, 2020 10:30 PM
A French court sentenced 14 individuals in relation to the 2015 attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. Plus, a Taliban delegation has arrived in Pakistan for peace talks. And, the potential for failure in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries around the globe.