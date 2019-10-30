The Americas

150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis

October 30, 2019 05:48 AM
150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis video player.
An international conference has concluded in Brussels with the European Union pledging an additional 150 million euros [166 million USD] to address the Venezuelan migration crisis. The United States also contributed to the effort. Experts at the conference estimate that by the end of next year more than six million Venezuelans will have fled their country.  From Brussels, VOA reporter Celia Mendoza has more. 

Celia Mendoza
