For 200 Years Women Fought for Their Rights in the US
March 08, 2020 05:23 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
It’s been 100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed giving women the right to vote in the United States. To commemorate the centennial, the New York Historical Society has launched a special exhibit called Women March. It explores women’s collective action before and after the suffrage victory all the way into the 21st century. VOA’s Penelope Poulou visited the exhibit and spoke with the curators.