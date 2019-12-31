In 2019, Afghan Women Continued Their Quest for Empowerment
December 31, 2019 04:55 PM
In 2019, Afghan Women Continued Their Quest for Empowerment video player.
In 2019, Afghanistan witnessed two major events. The first was an initial step towards a possible peace deal between the Taliban and the United States. The second was a closely monitored presidential election. Both events directly affect Afghans and in particular Afghan women. VOA’s Najiba Khalil and Lima Niazi spoke to both U.S. and Afghan representatives and filed this report.