2019 – A Year of Ups and Downs for US-China Relations

December 26, 2019 11:55 AM
2019 – A Year of Ups and Downs for US-China Relations
From a trade war to disagreements on Hong Kong and human rights, the ties between the United States and China were seriously tested in 2019. And despite the recent agreement on phase one of the trade pact that averts the imposition of further tariffs against each other, some analysts say Washington’s issues with Beijing are more intractable. State Department correspondent Nike Ching has the story

