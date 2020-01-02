US Politics

As 2020 begins, US Presidential Election Race Intensifies

January 02, 2020 10:45 PM
As 2020 begins, US Presidential Election Race Intensifies video player.
Embed
Link

With just a month to go until the Iowa Caucus — the first nominating contest in the U.S. presidential election — the race to choose a Democratic rival to U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying. The only Latino candidate in the race, former mayor Julian Castro, withdrew Thursday while new fundraising numbers show Senator Bernie Sanders' candidacy is stronger than expected. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the opening of election year 2020. 

Katherine Gypson
Written By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 22:21
Women in Muslim New Delhi Neighborhood Spearhead Protest Against Citizenship Law
Women in New Delhi Muslim Neighborhood Spearhead Protest Against Citizenship Law
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 21:33
Interpol Officially Wants Fugitive Ex-Auto Executive Ghosn
Interpol Officially Wants Fugitive Ex-Auto Executive Ghosn
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 13:29
Nigeria's Visually Impaired Struggle Against Poverty, Bias
Nigeria's Visually Impaired Struggle Against Poverty, Bias
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 08:52
App Tackles Illiteracy in Mali, Boosts Local Business
Voice App: A Game Changer in Tackling Illiteracy in Mali and Boosting Local Business
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 20:59
Trump Administration Gives Korean Leader Benefit of Doubt
Trump Administration Gives Korean Leader Benefit of Doubt