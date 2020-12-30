2020 A Year In Review

December 30, 2020 04:29 PM
2020 has been a historic year as a coronavirus pandemic paralyzed most of the world at some point, creating economic, social, and political shockwaves that will be felt well into the new year. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the year that was with Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow and Director of Research for Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution and Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes for Health. Airdate December 30, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
