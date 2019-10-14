On 2nd Anniversary, #MeToo Sees Some Backlash to Movement
Surveys show an increasing number of male managers are uncomfortable working closely with women since a string of prominent men lost their jobs after being accused of sexual misconduct. The #MeToo movement launched two years ago this month after accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein went public. Since then, people have shared their stories of sexual assault and harassment online. VOA’s Dora Mekouar takes a look at what some are calling the “Me-Too backlash.”