30 Years of Ukraine’s Independence: US Ambassadors in Ukraine Recall Highlights

Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, passed the country’s Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991. The US recognized the country’s independence on December 25 that same year and opened an embassy in Kyiv. Since then, nine ambassadors have represented the U.S. in Ukraine. Mariia Prus looks back at the last three decades of the U.S.-Ukrainian relationship in this story narrated by Anna Rice.

Producer: Mary Cieslak