5 Former US CDC Directors say Coronavirus Response has been Co-opted by Politics
August 28, 2020 12:48 AM
During a novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 170,000 Americans, five former directors of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have been asking, "Where is the CDC?" The former directors say the CDC’s response to the pandemic has fallen short and that its traditional lead role has been sidelined. VOA's Carol Pearson reports.