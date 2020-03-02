USA

55 Years After 'Bloody Sunday,' Fight to Vote Marches On in Selma

March 02, 2020 09:18 PM
In 1965, hundreds of voting rights demonstrators in Selma were beaten and tear gassed when Alabama state police descended on a peaceful civil rights march at the city's Edmund Pettus Bridge. The "Bloody Sunday" incident spurred even larger marches from Selma to Montgomery led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. which culminated in the 1965 Voting Rights Act. But as VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, as primary elections occur across the country, those gathered in Selma on Sunday to commemorate the 1965 bridge crossing say the fight for voting rights marches on.

Kane Farabaugh
Kane Farabaugh
