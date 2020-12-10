Accepting Nobel Peace Prize, UN World Food Program Warns Of ‘Hunger Pandemic’
December 10, 2020 07:15 PM
The United Nations’ World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize in a virtual ceremony Thursday. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the head of the organization warned that hundreds of millions of people are facing starvation around the world, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
