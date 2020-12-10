Science & Health

Accepting Nobel Peace Prize, UN World Food Program Warns Of ‘Hunger Pandemic’

December 10, 2020 07:15 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 69 MB
Original | 188 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The United Nations’ World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize in a virtual ceremony Thursday. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the head of the organization warned that hundreds of millions of people are facing starvation around the world, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 
Camera: Henry Ridgwell   Produced by: Mary Cieslak 
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 07:05 PM
Syrian Animal Lover Rescues More Than 3,000 Dogs
Syrian Animal Lover Rescues More Than 3,000 Dogs
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 02:45 PM
Turkey Looks to End Isolation, Boost Economy
Turkey Looks to End Isolation, Boost Economy
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 10, 2020
A54 December 10
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:17 AM
How Are American Election Results Certified?
FILE - Supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:55 PM
California Businesses Say No to Lockdown Despite COVID Surge
FILE - People dine in San Francisco's Marina district.