Acquittal Expected as Trump Impeachment Trial Draws to a Close

The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump draws to a close this week after months of investigation by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives. Trump is expected to be acquitted of charges he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate him when the 100 senators acting as jurors in the trial vote Wednesday. But as VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, those senators will first weigh in on the most consequential political decision of their careers.