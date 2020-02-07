Acquittal Not the End of Trump’s Battles With Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies this week celebrated his acquittal by the Senate on two articles of impeachment, marking the conclusion of a saga that deepened partisan divisions in the country for months. Trump's supporters say now the president can get back to work on his 2020 campaign pledge to "keep America great," while critics warn that Trump's acquittal sets a dangerous precedent that will invite future presidents to abuse their power with impunity. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.