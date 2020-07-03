Silicon Valley & Technology

Advertisers Boycott Facebook, Demand Changes

July 03, 2020 11:38 AM
Companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Lego are boycotting Facebook this month, pulling ads that appear on the social network in the United States. Some advertisers are part of an organized boycott demanding the company do more to crack down on hate speech, conspiracies and misinformation on its site on topics such as voting. Facebook has responded with some changes but will it be enough? Michelle Quinn reports.

Camera: Deana Mitchell

Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
