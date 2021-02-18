Extremism Watch

Afghan Government Says It Won’t Tolerate Violence After Hezb-e Islami Threats

February 18, 2021 06:43 PM
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb–e Islami (Islamic Party), has threatened to stage a large protest to topple the Afghan government if the 2016 peace agreement that they both signed is not fully implemented. The Afghan government said security forces will not allow any group to use violence for political gains. VOA’s Hasib Maududi reports from Kabul. 

 
 
Default Author Profile
By
Sayed Hasib Maududi
