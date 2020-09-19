Afghan Media Fear Losing Freedom in Taliban Peace Talks

Afghan journalists covering the government’s peace talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, say Kabul did not provide them with full access to information. The government has reiterated its pledge of transparency and support for press freedom in the peace talks process. But journalists say they are concerned an agreement between Afghanistan and the Taliban could mean a loss for media freedom and access to information in the future. VOA’s Samsama Sirat files this report from Kabul, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.