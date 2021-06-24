South & Central Asia

Afghan Partners Who Helped US Troops Await Special Immigrant Visas

June 24, 2021 07:46 PM
The White House reportedly began preparations this week to move thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. troops to an interim third country while they wait to apply for special immigrant visas. The move comes amid bipartisan criticism from lawmakers who say the United States is not fulfilling a promise to protect Afghan partners who provided support during the nearly two-decade conflict. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

