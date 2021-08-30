Afghan Refugee Misses Home, Pessimistic About its Future

Najia Hashimzada worked with various U.S agencies in Afghanistan for women rights before applying for a Special Immigrant Visa. She says she left Afghanistan because she was on the Taliban's hit list. She spoke with VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam about the situation in Afghanistan, the SIV process, her life in America and her expectations from the Taliban.

Camera: Saqib Ul Islam

Produced by: Saqib Ul Islam