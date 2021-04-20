Afghan Women Determined to Defend Hard-Fought Rights
April 20, 2021 09:17 PM
Women's rights leaders in Afghanistan and human rights advocates are expressing concern the hard-fought gains of the past 20 years are under threat from a potentially resurgent Taliban when U.S. and coalition troops depart later this year. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the determination of many to defend those rights.