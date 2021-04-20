South & Central Asia

Afghan Women Determined to Defend Hard-Fought Rights

April 20, 2021 09:17 PM
Women's rights leaders in Afghanistan and human rights advocates are expressing concern the hard-fought gains of the past 20 years are under threat from a potentially resurgent Taliban when U.S. and coalition troops depart later this year. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the determination of many to defend those rights.

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
