Afghan Women, Experts Worry About Future

April 15, 2021 07:43 PM
Experts are warning that the announced U.S. departure from Afghanistan will lead to intensified conflict in the South Asian nation, while Afghan women say they are worried about their rights. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s efforts to reassure Afghan leaders during an unannounced visit Thursday.

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
