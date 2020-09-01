Afghanistan: Measures in Place to Curb Drug Use in Police
September 01, 2020
The Afghan government said it has taken the necessary measures to curb the use of drugs by its police forces amid a report published last week by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which said Afghan agencies found that half of the police forces in the southern provinces used drugs. Mumtaz Baheer has more.