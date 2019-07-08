Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
July 8, 2019 04:17 AM
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
Dozens of prominent Afghan citizens are meeting with Taliban representatives in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday for a second day of a conference seeking to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, also in Doha, U.S. and Taliban negotiators are conducting a seventh round of talks with the U.S. looking to conclude its involvement in Afghanistan's civil war. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.