Afghanistan: The Voting is Over, Now the Real Challenges Begin

September 29, 2019
Afghanistan: The Voting is Over, Now the Real Challenges Begin
Afghan officials are counting votes after Saturday's presidential election that was held amid repeated threats by the Taliban and fear of post-election chaos. Better performance by electoral and security authorities notwithstanding, fears remain that disagreements on the result might engulf the country into a destabilizing fight for power. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Kabul

