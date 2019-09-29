Afghanistan: The Voting is Over, Now the Real Challenges Begin
September 29, 2019 04:21 PM
Afghan officials are counting votes after Saturday's presidential election that was held amid repeated threats by the Taliban and fear of post-election chaos. Better performance by electoral and security authorities notwithstanding, fears remain that disagreements on the result might engulf the country into a destabilizing fight for power. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Kabul