Afghans Find Themselves Unable to Work or Attend School in US
September 13, 2021 12:25 AM
After undergoing the traumatic experience of leaving their home country, thousands of Afghans are relieved to be in the United States. Many are finding, however, that they have been granted temporary status, forbidding them to work or attend school. VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes a look at how evacuees are coping with the lack of benefits and opportunity in a foreign country.
Camera: Mike Burke