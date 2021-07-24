Afghans Say They Urgently Need Logistical Support for Security Forces
July 24, 2021 12:02 AM
Afghan lawmakers are asking the United States to continue to provide urgently needed maintenance and logistical support for their air force and national armed forces after the U.S. military completes its withdrawal in September. The White House has pledged continued support but stopped short of promising continued maintenance or drone strikes on Taliban equipment. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.