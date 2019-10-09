Africa Biometrics Plan Raises Concerns about Abuses
The European Union is helping countries in Africa create biometric ID cards. The ID cards could make it easier for people in Africa and elsewhere in the region to travel and access government services. But critics fear the EU-funded effort might infringe on Africans' privacy and also harm democracy if authoritarian governments use the data to repress opposition. Michael Scaturro has more from Berlin.