African American Families Seek Clues About Enslaved Ancestors

August 6, 2019 05:37 AM
Four hundred years ago, the first enslaved Africans landed in what would become Virginia.  August 1619 marked the beginning of nearly 250 years of slavery in America — what many have called "America's Original Sin."  VOA‘s Chris Simkins tells us how some African Americans are preserving the history of their ancestors as a way to better understand how they and their freed descendants contributed to building a new nation.

