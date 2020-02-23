US Politics

African Americans Alert to Social Media Disinformation

February 23, 2020 03:22 AM
Embed

A study by the Nielsen ratings service says African Americans are among the nation's top consumers of social media especially about presidential politics. A U.S. Intelligence report says that made them a target of a Russian disinformation campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, an effort Moscow is widely expected to repeat. VOA’s Chris Simkins reports from South Carolina where African Americans say they’re on the lookout for false content on social media.

Chris Simkins
By
Chris Simkins
Latest Episodes
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 22:11
Nevada Caucuses Bellagio Hotel Precinct
Nevada Caucuses Bellagio Hotel Precinct 3
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 15:19
Former IS Capital Raqqa Now Shelters Thousands of Syrians Fleeing Idlib Assault
Former IS Capital Raqqa Now Shelters Thousands of Syrians Fleeing Idlib Assault
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 11:05
Indiana Students Win Future City Competition
Indiana Students Win Future City Competition
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 21:57
Angry Iranians Use Social Media to Encourage Election Boycott 
Angry Iranians Use Social Media to Encourage Election Boycott 
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 21:45
Trump Expects Massive Crowds in India But No Big Trade Deal
Trump Expects Massive Crowds in India but No Big Trade Deal