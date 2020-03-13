Coronavirus Outbreak

African Countries Take Preventive Measures to Keep the Coronavirus Out

March 13, 2020 12:31 AM
The virus that originated in China three months ago has produced crippling outbreaks in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and now the United States. But as countries take drastic measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, African countries are taking preventive measure even though the outbreak hasn’t reached the same scale as other regions.  VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
 

Mariama Diallo
