African Couples Find Ways to Marry Across Distance, Virtually

Marriage. In these socially distanced times, even the ceremony itself can’t always bring couples - and their families - together. In Africa, some digitally savvy couples are finding virtual workarounds to get them to the altar, including weddings where the bride and groom are thousands of kilometers apart. VOA’s Anita Powell spoke to one African couple who solidified their bond while in two different countries, and brings us this story of love, longing and celebration from Johannesburg.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Zaheer Cassim