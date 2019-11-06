Africa

African-Made Mobile Phone Launched in Rwanda

November 6, 2019 04:21 AM
Dubai-based Mara Group launched in October what it calls Africa’s first smartphone manufacturer in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.  Mara Phone says its device is the first high specification, affordable smartphone made in Africa to compete in a market dominated by South Korean and Chinese brands.  As Ruud Elmendorp reports from Kigali, customers are starting to notice the African phone brand. 

Ruud Elmendorp
