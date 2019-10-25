African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories 

African migrants evacuated from Libyan detention centers to Rwanda say they still want to make the dangerous journey to Europe, despite the abuse they encountered in Libya. The 189 migrants, mostly Eritreans but also Somalis, Ethiopians, and Sudanese, were brought to Rwanda after a September agreement with the African Union. Rwanda has agreed to host 500 migrants who Libya rescued in the Mediterranean and put in detention. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Gashora, Rwanda.