Africa

African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories 

October 25, 2019 01:54 AM
African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories video player.
Embed
Link

African migrants evacuated from Libyan detention centers to Rwanda say they still want to make the dangerous journey to Europe, despite the abuse they encountered in Libya.  The 189 migrants, mostly Eritreans but also Somalis, Ethiopians, and Sudanese, were brought to Rwanda after a September agreement with the African Union.  Rwanda has agreed to host 500 migrants who Libya rescued in the Mediterranean and put in detention.  Ruud Elmendorp reports from Gashora, Rwanda.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Ruud Elmendorp
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 02:09
Experts See Russia as New Middle East Power Broker as US Forces Leave Syria
Experts See Russia as New Middle East Power Broker as US Forces Leave Syria
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 14:43
Kurds in Syria Mourn Loss of Lives and Territory
Kurds in Syria Mourn Loss of Lives and Territory
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 11:44
Somalia Restores Monuments Wrecked During Civil War
Somalia Restores Monuments Wrecked During Civil War
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 09:31
Hong Kong Immigrants Hold Back on Anti-Government Protests
Hong Kong Immigrants Hold Back on Anti-Government Protests
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 03:54
Biden Holds Lead in Democratic Race, For Now 
Biden Holds Lead in Democratic Race, For Now