African Reporters Try to Unpack Complex, Contested US Election

The world is watching as the U.S. prepares for a crucial election for president and thousands of other representatives at all levels of government. In Africa's most mature democracy, South Africa, citizens are watching the drama with interest — with the aid of a few seasoned journalists who are attempting to explain the quirks and developments in this historic poll. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

Camera: Zaheer Cassim Produced by: Henry Hernandez

