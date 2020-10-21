Africa

African Reporters Try to Unpack Complex, Contested US Election

October 21, 2020 01:10 PM
The world is watching as the U.S. prepares for a crucial election for president and thousands of other representatives at all levels of government. In Africa's most mature democracy, South Africa, citizens are watching the drama with interest — with the aid of a few seasoned journalists who are attempting to explain the quirks and developments in this historic poll. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim   Produced by: Henry Hernandez 
 

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
