African Union Launches Continent-Wide Free Trade Area
July 8, 2019 02:08 PM
The African Continental Free Trade Area launched in Niger Sunday at the opening of the African Union Summit. The agreement, signed by 54 of 55 African nations, will form the largest free trade area in the world. But while there is much hope that pan-African trade will grow, structural weaknesses are expected to make it a slow process. Anne Nzouankeu reports from Niamey, Niger; narration by Moki Edwin Kindzeka.