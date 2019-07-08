Africa

African Union Launches Continent-Wide Free Trade Area

July 8, 2019 02:08 PM
African Union Launches Continent-Wide Free Trade Area video player.
Embed

The African Continental Free Trade Area launched in Niger Sunday at the opening of the African Union Summit.  The agreement, signed by 54 of 55 African nations, will form the largest free trade area in the world.  But while there is much hope that pan-African trade will grow, structural weaknesses are expected to make it a slow process.  Anne Nzouankeu reports from Niamey, Niger; narration by Moki Edwin Kindzeka.

Latest Episodes
July 08, 2019
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
July 08, 2019
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
July 08, 2019
How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond
How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond
July 07, 2019
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People