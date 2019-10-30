Africa's Only Wheelchair Rugby League Battles it Out
South Africa is home to one of the world's top rugby’s teams, the Springboks. It's also home to Africa’s only national league of wheelchair rugby, the only full-contact Paralympic sport. But while wheelchair rugby is an amateur sport with limited resources, there is no shortage of dedication and determination. Marize de Klerk reports from South Africa’s capital, Pretoria where South Africa’s top teams recently went head to head.