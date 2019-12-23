Africa

Africa's Opposition Parties Say Struggle Against Entrenched Leaders is Generational

December 23, 2019
Opposition politicians in Africa face tough challenges -- including arrest, intimidation and violence -- as they struggle to upend decades of rule by the parties that originally brought liberation from colonialism. But their struggle, they say, is not only an African movement -- it's a global generational shift towards accountability and a departure from authoritarian leadership. VOA's Anita Powell met with two of the continent's most vocal opposition leaders, and reports from Johannesburg.

Anita Powell
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
