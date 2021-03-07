Africa’s Pandemic Year Was Full of Tragic Twists, Turns and Now, Hope
March 07, 2021 01:53 AM
Africa’s year with the pandemic has been a challenging one, full of suspense and surprises. VOA’s Anita Powell looks back at the continent’s bout with the virus, which has infected at least 2.8 million people and killed about 72,000, according to the World Health Organization. She reports from South Africa.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim