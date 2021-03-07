COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa’s Pandemic Year Was Full of Tragic Twists, Turns and Now, Hope

March 07, 2021 01:53 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 36 MB
1080p | 71 MB
Original | 87 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Africa’s year with the pandemic has been a challenging one, full of suspense and surprises. VOA’s Anita Powell looks back at the continent’s bout with the virus, which has infected at least 2.8 million people and killed about 72,000, according to the World Health Organization. She reports from South Africa.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 02:03 AM
One Year Into the COVID Pandemic: Europe Bears the Scars
One Year Into the COVID Pandemic: Europe Bears the Scars
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 06:13 PM
Islamic Center Near Washington Distributes Food for Needy
Islamic Center Near Washington Distributes Food for Needy
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 01:21 AM
Women Survive Slavery, Challenge Status Quo in Documentaries
Women Survive Slavery, Challenge Status Quo in Documentaries
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 01:06 AM
International Women’s Day Marks Year of Increased Hardships for Women Worldwide
International Women’s Day Marks Year of Increased Hardships for Women Worldwide
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 12:47 AM
COVID Plunging Many Kenyans Deeper into Poverty
COVID Plunging Many Kenyans Deeper into Poverty