East Asia Pacific

After Containing Covid, East Asia Lags on Vaccines

March 08, 2021 10:29 AM
When the coronavirus first emerged, many East Asian countries were hailed as global examples due to their impressive containment efforts. But as the one-year anniversary of the pandemic approaches, some of those countries are falling behind in their vaccine campaigns, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

Camera: Kim Hyungjin, William Gallo

William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
