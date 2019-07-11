After Leaked Cables Draw President Trump’s Ire, Career UK Diplomat to US Resigns Early From Post
July 11, 2019 01:01 AM
Transatlantic controversy surrounds the departure of Britain's ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, who resigned Wednesday after making candid and unflattering remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump in classified diplomatic cables. His comments were leaked to news media Sunday. Trump later tweeted his displeasure with both Darroch and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. Arash Arabasadi reports.