East Asia Pacific

After LegCo Break-in, Hong Kong Assesses Damage

July 5, 2019 01:00 PM
After LegCo Break-in, Hong Kong Assesses Damage video player.
Embed

A month into the latest round of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, events have taken a more aggressive turn. On this week’s anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China, young protesters broke into the city’s legislature, vandalizing and briefly occupying the building. As some protesters become more aggressive, VOA’s Bill Gallo looks at whether the move will hurt public support.

Latest Episodes
July 05, 2019
A Celebration of Independence, in Trump Fashion
A Celebration of Independence, in Trump Fashion
July 05, 2019
Charity Puts Smiles on Faces of Malawi's Cleft Patients
Charity Puts Smiles on Faces of Malawi's Cleft Patients
July 05, 2019
Nutrition Key in Helping Patients Recover From Injury or Illness
Nutrition Key in Helping Patients Recover From Injury or Illness
July 05, 2019
German Fire Exercise Aims to Prevent Notre Dame Tragedy
Germany Notre Dame Exercise
July 05, 2019
Antarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows
Antarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows