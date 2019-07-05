After LegCo Break-in, Hong Kong Assesses Damage
July 5, 2019 01:00 PM
After LegCo Break-in, Hong Kong Assesses Damage video player.
A month into the latest round of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, events have taken a more aggressive turn. On this week’s anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China, young protesters broke into the city’s legislature, vandalizing and briefly occupying the building. As some protesters become more aggressive, VOA’s Bill Gallo looks at whether the move will hurt public support.